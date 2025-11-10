Symphony’s d2w Technology Wins Grand Prize in South Korea

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Symphony Environmental Technologies ( (GB:SYM) ) has shared an announcement.

Symphony Environmental Technologies announced that its exclusive distributor in South Korea, CPST, in collaboration with PetRize Inc., has won the Grand Prize at the Gyeonggi Province Pet Startup Competition for the Wanspapa biodegradable Dog Waste Bag. This achievement highlights the commercial value and environmental benefits of Symphony’s d2w technology, which is designed to biodegrade without leaving microplastics. The award-winning product, Wanspapa, offers significant advantages such as easy-open design, excellent tear strength, and reduced CO₂ emissions, appealing to eco-conscious consumers in major markets like the USA, Japan, and South Korea. This milestone underscores Symphony’s commitment to expanding sustainable solutions globally and enhancing its position in the pet product market.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SYM) stock is a Hold with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Symphony Environmental Technologies stock, see the GB:SYM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SYM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYM is a Neutral.

Symphony Environmental Technologies faces significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and a weakened balance sheet being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with some short-term momentum but overall bearish indicators. The valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SYM stock, click here.

More about Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc is a global leader in plastic and rubber technologies, focusing on creating ‘smarter, safer, and sustainable’ solutions. The company offers a range of products under its d2w biodegradable technology and d2p protective technology brands, catering to a diverse international market with over 70 distributors worldwide. Symphony’s products are available in nearly 100 countries, and the company is actively involved in international standards organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 173,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £21.27M

For detailed information about SYM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue