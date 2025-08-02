Symphony Limited Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Symphony Limited ( (IN:SYMPHONY) ) has issued an announcement.

Symphony Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The release of these financial results is a routine disclosure that provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Symphony Limited

Symphony Limited operates in the consumer electronics industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and distributing air cooling solutions. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, and is known for its innovative products in the air cooling segment.

Average Trading Volume: 7,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 76.56B INR

