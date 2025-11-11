Symal Group Corrects Director’s Shareholding Disclosure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Symal Group Limited ( (AU:SYL) ) has issued an announcement.

Symal Group Limited announced a correction regarding an undisclosed acquisition of 10,400 ordinary shares by its Managing Director, Mr. Bartolo’s related parties. The company identified an understatement in Mr. Bartolo’s shareholding, confirming he holds 73,519,182 shares as of August 27, 2025. The acquisition occurred during a trading window, and Symal assures compliance with ASX listing rules, indicating no further steps are necessary for ongoing compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SYL) stock is a Buy with a A$2.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Symal Group Limited stock, see the AU:SYL Stock Forecast page.

More about Symal Group Limited

Symal Group is a diversified services provider that focuses on resilient end markets, offering contracting and specialized technical services across Australia’s critical industries. The company provides end-to-end solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, power and renewables, utilities, data centers, defense, building, and facilities. Founded in 2001, Symal is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 237,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$576.2M

Find detailed analytics on SYL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

