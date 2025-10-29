Sylvamo Corp Signs New Agreement with International Paper

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sylvamo Corp ( (SLVM) ).

On October 27, 2025, Sylvamo North America, LLC entered into a Letter Agreement with International Paper Company and amended a Brazil Payment Agreement involving International Paper Investments and Sylvamo Papers Holding. These agreements, signed by Sylvamo Corporation’s Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, Matthew Barron, signify ongoing strategic collaborations and financial arrangements between Sylvamo and International Paper, potentially impacting their operational and financial dynamics.

Spark’s Take on SLVM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLVM is a Neutral.

Sylvamo Corp’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial performance with strong cash flow and profitability margins. The stock’s valuation is attractive, offering a low P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the earnings call highlighted some operational challenges and market pressures. The company’s strategic investments and debt reduction efforts provide a positive outlook, but market conditions and cash flow concerns weigh on the score.

More about Sylvamo Corp

Average Trading Volume: 401,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

