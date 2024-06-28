Sylogist Sharpens SaaS Focus with Divestiture

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) has released an update.

Sylogist Ltd., a leader in public sector SaaS solutions, has sold its Managed IT Services division to Mountain View IT Solutions, sharpening its focus on SaaS revenue generation. The move is part of Sylogist’s strategy to partner with external service providers, ensuring a seamless transition for customers while leveraging growth in the SaaS market. The divestiture also aligns with Sylogist’s commitment to delivering high-value public sector software solutions globally.

For further insights into TSE:SYZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.