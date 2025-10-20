Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ) has provided an announcement.

Sydbank A/S has announced the continuation of its share buyback programme, initially declared in February 2025, with the goal of reducing its share capital. The programme, compliant with EU regulations, has seen significant transactions in week 42, with a total of 72,000 shares bought back, amounting to a gross value of DKK 37,539,890. As a result, Sydbank now holds 4.09% of its own share capital, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

Sydbank A/S is a financial institution based in Denmark, primarily engaged in providing banking services. The company focuses on offering a wide range of financial products including loans, mortgages, and investment services to both individual and corporate clients.

