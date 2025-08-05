SY Holdings Group Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SY Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:6069) ) has issued an announcement.

SY Holdings Group Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 14, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also address the potential payment of a dividend, the closure of the Register of Members, and other business matters. This announcement may impact the company’s financial transparency and shareholder relations, as it involves key financial decisions and disclosures.

More about SY Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,104,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.4B

See more data about 6069 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

