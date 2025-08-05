SY Holdings Group Clarifies Board Meeting Date

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SY Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:6069) ) has shared an announcement.

SY Holdings Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a clarification regarding the date of its upcoming board meeting. The meeting, initially mentioned in a previous announcement, is now confirmed to take place on Friday, 15 August 2025. This update does not affect any other information previously disclosed, ensuring stakeholders are accurately informed about the company’s governance schedule.

More about SY Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,104,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.4B

See more insights into 6069 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue