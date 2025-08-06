Swiss Re Reports Record Insured Losses from Natural Disasters in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Swiss Re AG ( (CH:SREN) ) has provided an announcement.
Swiss Re Institute reports that insured losses from natural disasters in the first half of 2025 reached $80 billion, driven by record-breaking wildfires in California and severe thunderstorms in the USA. This figure is nearly double the ten-year average and suggests that total losses for the year could surpass the $150 billion forecast. The increase in losses is attributed to factors such as rising temperatures, more frequent droughts, and urban expansion into high-risk areas. The report underscores the importance of enhanced damage mitigation and adaptation measures to increase community resilience.
More about Swiss Re AG
The Swiss Re Group is a leading global provider of reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based risk transfer solutions, aiming to enhance global resilience.
Average Trading Volume: 640,020
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: CHF39.73B
