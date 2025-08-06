Swiss Re Reports Record Insured Losses from Natural Disasters in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Swiss Re AG ( (CH:SREN) ) has provided an announcement.

Swiss Re Institute reports that insured losses from natural disasters in the first half of 2025 reached $80 billion, driven by record-breaking wildfires in California and severe thunderstorms in the USA. This figure is nearly double the ten-year average and suggests that total losses for the year could surpass the $150 billion forecast. The increase in losses is attributed to factors such as rising temperatures, more frequent droughts, and urban expansion into high-risk areas. The report underscores the importance of enhanced damage mitigation and adaptation measures to increase community resilience.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:SREN) stock is a Hold with a CHF132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Swiss Re AG stock, see the CH:SREN Stock Forecast page.

More about Swiss Re AG

The Swiss Re Group is a leading global provider of reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based risk transfer solutions, aiming to enhance global resilience.

Average Trading Volume: 640,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF39.73B

See more insights into SREN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue