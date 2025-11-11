Swift Networks to Live Stream Annual General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Swift Networks Group Limited ( (AU:SW1) ) has issued an update.

Swift Networks Group Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held both physically and via a live stream on 27 November 2025. This decision allows shareholders who cannot attend in person to observe the meeting online, although they will not be able to vote or ask questions during the session. The move reflects Swift’s commitment to engaging with its stakeholders and providing accessibility to its corporate events.

More about Swift Networks Group Limited

Swift Networks Group Limited is a specialist technology company that provides a premium entertainment and engagement platform powered by proprietary technology and network infrastructure. The company offers an end-to-end solution, including consulting, design, and installation services, tailored for sectors such as Mining and Resources, Residential Aged Care, Retirement Living, and Government.

Average Trading Volume: 4,334,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.31M

