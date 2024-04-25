SWEF Announces Q1 Dividend and Yield Target

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (GB:SWEF) has released an update.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) has announced a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per share for Q1 2024, payable on May 24, 2024, to shareholders registered by May 3, 2024. The declared dividend is in line with the company’s targeted annual dividend yield of 6.0%, based on the closing share price on April 24, 2024. SWEF aims to realize its assets orderly while being managed by a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

