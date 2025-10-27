Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Advances Haemophilia A Treatment with Ongoing Study

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab ((GB:0MTD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab is conducting a study titled A Multinational, Prospective, Open-label, Roll-over Study (LIBERTY) to Provide Post-trial Access to Treatment for Patients With Severe Haemophilia A Who Have Completed a Previous Trial With Efanesoctocog Alfa. The study aims to offer continued access to the treatment efanesoctocog alfa for patients who have completed previous trials, ensuring ongoing benefits and monitoring until the drug is commercially available or until March 2027.

The intervention being tested is efanesoctocog alfa, a drug administered as a prophylactic dose of 50 IU/kg once weekly. This treatment is intended to maintain therapeutic benefits for patients with severe haemophilia A.

This is an interventional, open-label study with a single-group model, focusing on treatment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is to provide continued treatment access.

The study began on October 2, 2024, with the last update submitted on September 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential market availability.

The continuation of this study could positively influence Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s commitment to patient care and drug development. It also positions the company competitively within the haemophilia treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with more information available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

