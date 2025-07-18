Swedish Export Credit Corporation Reports Strong Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

In the first half of 2025, SEK reported strong business growth with new credit and guarantee commitments totaling Skr 57 billion, indicating continued customer trust. Despite a decrease in net interest income due to lower market rates and a stronger Swedish krona, the company achieved a net profit of Skr 737 million, up from Skr 630 million in the previous year, largely due to decreased net credit losses. The lending portfolio saw a slight decrease, attributed to currency effects and scheduled maturities, but sustainability classified lending increased. SEK’s involvement in significant projects, such as financing agreements for Mölnlycke Health Care and offshore wind power projects in Poland, highlights its strategic importance in the industry.

Aktiebolaget Svensk Exportkredit (publ), also known as the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK), operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit and guarantees to support Swedish exporters and their international customers. The company plays a significant role in the global export landscape by facilitating financial transactions that enhance the competitiveness of Swedish businesses abroad.

