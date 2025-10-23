Swedbank Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance with Increased Profit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Swedbank ( ($SE:SWED.A) ).

Swedbank’s third-quarter 2025 report highlights a return on equity of 16.0% and solid credit quality, maintaining its position as the most loved brand in the Baltics for the seventh consecutive year. Despite a slight decline in total income and net interest income compared to the previous year, the bank reported an 8% increase in profit for the period, reflecting the effectiveness of its customer-focused strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:SWED.A) stock is a Hold with a SEK276.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Swedbank stock, see the SE:SWED.A Stock Forecast page.

More about Swedbank

Swedbank Group is a leading financial institution with a focus on creating a financially sound and sustainable society. It serves over 7 million retail customers and 550,000 corporate clients across Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, with additional presence in other Nordic countries, the U.S., and China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,314,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK321.5B

For detailed information about SWED.A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue