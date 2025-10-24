Swedbank AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Swedbank AB ( (SWDBY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Swedbank AB presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Swedbank AB is a leading financial institution in the Nordic and Baltic regions, providing a wide range of banking services, including lending, deposits, asset management, and insurance. The company is known for its strong customer focus and commitment to sustainable finance.

In the third quarter of 2025, Swedbank reported a robust financial performance despite a challenging global economic environment. The bank achieved a profit of SEK 8,512 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous quarter, with a return on equity of 16%. The bank’s focus on customer service and digital offerings has contributed to its strong results.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a slight decrease in net interest income to SEK 10,819 million, while net commission income rose by 6% to SEK 4,117 million. The bank’s credit quality remained solid, with credit impairment reversals contributing positively to the results. Swedbank also saw growth in mortgage lending and a stable increase in deposits, particularly in the Baltic countries.

Looking ahead, Swedbank remains well-positioned for sustainable growth and profitability. The bank’s strategic focus on strengthening customer interactions, growing volumes, and increasing efficiency is expected to continue driving value for its customers and shareholders. Swedbank is committed to maintaining its strong market position and adapting to the evolving financial landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue