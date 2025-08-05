Suzuki Motor Reports Decline in Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Suzuki Motor ( (JP:7269) ) has issued an announcement.
Suzuki Motor Corporation reported a decline in its consolidated operating results for the first three months of FY2025, with revenue decreasing by 4.1% compared to the same period last year. The company also noted a decrease in operating profit and profit before tax, indicating a challenging financial period. Despite these declines, Suzuki maintains a stable financial position with a slight increase in total equity. The company has forecasted a modest revenue growth of 4.7% for the full fiscal year, although it anticipates a decrease in operating profit and profit before tax, reflecting ongoing market challenges.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7269) stock is a Buy with a Yen2350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suzuki Motor stock, see the JP:7269 Stock Forecast page.
More about Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily known for manufacturing automobiles, motorcycles, and outboard motors. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant market presence globally.
Average Trading Volume: 6,779,924
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen3309.9B
