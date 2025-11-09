Suzlon Energy Announces Key Meetings for Reserve Reorganization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Suzlon Energy Ltd ( (IN:SUZLON) ).

Suzlon Energy Limited has announced meetings for its equity shareholders and unsecured creditors to discuss and approve a Scheme of Arrangement. This scheme involves the reorganization and reclassification of the company’s reserves, as directed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench. The meetings are scheduled to take place via video conferencing on December 12, 2025. The outcome of these meetings could significantly impact the company’s financial structuring and stakeholder interests.

More about Suzlon Energy Ltd

Suzlon Energy Limited is a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on wind energy solutions. The company is known for its wind turbine manufacturing and related services, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 7,776,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 786.8B INR

