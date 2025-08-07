Suzano S.A. Revises 2025 CAPEX Following Strategic Wood Swap with Eldorado

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA ( (SUZ) ) has issued an update.

On August 6, 2025, Suzano S.A. announced a revision of its CAPEX estimate for the fiscal year 2025, increasing it from R$12.4 billion to R$13.3 billion. This adjustment reflects a strategic agreement with Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. involving a swap of biological assets, specifically 18 million cubic meters of standing wood in Mato Grosso do Sul. The transaction allows Suzano to enhance its forestry operations by increasing the average age of its forestry base, reducing costs, and providing flexibility for future pulp production growth without additional investments. The deal includes a payment of R$1.317 billion to Eldorado, with payments scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

Spark’s Take on SUZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SUZ is a Neutral.

Suzano’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong operational efficiency and cash flow generation, but significant financial risks due to high leverage and profitability challenges. The technical analysis shows neutral momentum, while valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. Positively, the company is focused on cost management and deleveraging as highlighted in the earnings call.

More about Suzano Papel e Celulose SA

Suzano S.A. is a leading company in the pulp and paper industry, primarily focusing on the production of eucalyptus pulp and paper products. The company is headquartered in Brazil and is known for its significant market presence in the forestry and paper sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,948,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.69B

