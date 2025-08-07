Suzano S.A. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Growth in Sales and EBITDA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA ( (SUZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Suzano S.A. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting strong sales and EBITDA growth driven by increased production volumes and effective commercial execution. The company achieved higher EBITDA in its paper and packaging business due to increased sales volumes and lower costs from Brazilian operations, while U.S. operations were impacted by planned maintenance downtime. The financial management strategy showed resilience with a strong balance sheet, despite a year-over-year drop in pulp prices affecting the leverage ratio. The company remains focused on enhancing competitiveness and reducing leverage, with positive EBITDA expected from its U.S. packaging operations by the third quarter of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (SUZ) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suzano Papel e Celulose SA stock, see the SUZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SUZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SUZ is a Neutral.

Suzano’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong operational efficiency and cash flow generation, but significant financial risks due to high leverage and profitability challenges. The technical analysis shows neutral momentum, while valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. Positively, the company is focused on cost management and deleveraging as highlighted in the earnings call.

To see Spark’s full report on SUZ stock, click here.

More about Suzano Papel e Celulose SA

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA is a Brazilian company operating in the pulp and paper industry, focusing on the production of pulp, paper, and packaging products. The company is known for its significant presence in the global market, emphasizing sustainable practices and innovation in its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,948,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.69B

See more insights into SUZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue