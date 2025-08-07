Suzano S.A. Reports Strong Financial Performance for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA ( (SUZ) ) has provided an announcement.

Suzano S.A. released its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025. The report highlights a notable increase in cash and cash equivalents from R$9,018,818 to R$12,283,589, indicating improved liquidity and financial health. This financial update is crucial for stakeholders as it reflects Suzano’s strong operational performance and strategic financial management, which could enhance its market position and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (SUZ) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suzano Papel e Celulose SA stock, see the SUZ Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SUZ is a Neutral.

Suzano’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong operational efficiency and cash flow generation, but significant financial risks due to high leverage and profitability challenges. The technical analysis shows neutral momentum, while valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. Positively, the company is focused on cost management and deleveraging as highlighted in the earnings call.

More about Suzano Papel e Celulose SA

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA is a Brazilian company operating in the paper and cellulose industry, focusing on the production and sale of pulp and paper products. The company is a significant player in the global market, known for its sustainable practices and innovative solutions in the sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,948,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.69B

