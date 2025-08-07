Suzano S.A. Reports Strong 2Q25 Sales and Announces Joint Venture with Kimberly-Clark

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA ( (SUZ) ) has provided an update.

Suzano S.A. reported strong sales volumes in the second quarter of 2025, with pulp sales increasing by 28% and paper sales by 24% compared to the same period in 2024. Despite a decline in adjusted EBITDA per tonne for both pulp and paper, the company maintained a robust financial performance with a 16% increase in net revenue year-over-year. Additionally, Suzano announced a joint venture with Kimberly-Clark, holding a 51% stake valued at $1.7 billion, which could enhance its market positioning and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SUZ) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suzano Papel e Celulose SA stock, see the SUZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SUZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SUZ is a Neutral.

Suzano’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong operational efficiency and cash flow generation, but significant financial risks due to high leverage and profitability challenges. The technical analysis shows neutral momentum, while valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. Positively, the company is focused on cost management and deleveraging as highlighted in the earnings call.

More about Suzano Papel e Celulose SA

Suzano S.A. is one of the world’s largest integrated pulp and paper producers, focusing on producing pulp and paper products. The company operates in the global market, with a significant presence in both the pulp and paper segments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,948,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.69B

