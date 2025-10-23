Suryoday Small Finance Bank Appoints New Chief People Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited ( (IN:SURYODAY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Gulati as the Chief People Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, effective October 23, 2025. Mr. Gulati brings over two decades of experience in the banking, finance, and insurance sectors, having worked with prominent institutions, which is expected to strengthen the bank’s human resources and CSR initiatives.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking and financial solutions. The bank offers a range of products and services, including savings accounts, loans, and other financial services, primarily targeting underserved and unbanked segments in India.

Average Trading Volume: 51,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 16.06B INR

