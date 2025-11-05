SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Suro Capital Corp. ( (SSSS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Suro Capital Corp. presented to its investors.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly traded investment fund that focuses on high-growth, venture-backed private companies, offering investors access to innovative private firms before they go public. The company operates primarily in sectors such as AI infrastructure and digital assets, with a presence in New York and San Francisco.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, SuRo Capital Corp. reported a net asset value of $9.23 per share, reflecting a continued positive momentum driven by investments in AI and AI infrastructure. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering consistent value to shareholders.

Key financial highlights include a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $7.4 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to a decrease in the previous year. The company’s top five portfolio investments, including CoreWeave and OpenAI, accounted for over half of the total portfolio value. SuRo Capital also made strategic investments in digital assets, such as a $5 million investment in HL Digital Assets, Inc.

Looking ahead, SuRo Capital remains focused on identifying and investing in transformative companies that shape the future of innovation. The company’s management emphasizes a research-led approach to backing the next generation of high-growth firms, aiming to generate long-term value for shareholders.

