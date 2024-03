An update from Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) is now available.

Surgery Center Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, plans to raise $600 million through an offering of senior unsecured notes due in 2032. This strategic financial move, aimed at investors and subject to market conditions, leverages rules that streamline securities offerings and has been publicly announced in a recent press release.

