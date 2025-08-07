Supremex Reports Q2 2025 Results, Declares Special Dividend, and Expands with Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Supremex ( (TSE:SXP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Supremex Inc. announced its second quarter results for 2025, reporting a total revenue of $66.0 million, a decline from the previous year, and a net loss of $0.3 million. The company declared a special dividend of $0.50 per common share and renewed its normal course issuer bid to repurchase shares. Supremex completed two acquisitions to enhance its operations, which are expected to be immediately accretive, and executed a sale-leaseback transaction to strengthen its balance sheet. Despite challenges in the envelope segment due to reduced volume from a major U.S. customer and pricing pressures, the packaging segment showed strong growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SXP) stock is a Buy with a C$5.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Supremex stock, see the TSE:SXP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SXP is a Outperform.

Supremex’s overall score reflects a solid financial foundation and positive technical momentum, despite valuation concerns due to recent losses. Strong cash flow management and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call and corporate events support the stock’s potential for recovery and long-term growth.

More about Supremex

Supremex Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 19,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$101.9M

