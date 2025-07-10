Supreme PLC Grants Share Options to CFO Suzanne Smith

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Supreme PLC ( (GB:SUP) ).

Supreme PLC announced the grant of 108,048 unapproved share options to Suzanne Smith, the Chief Finance Officer, under the Supreme Incentive Plan 2024. These options, based on FY25 performance, vest in March 2027 and reflect a 93.33% achievement against targets. This move highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding performance and retaining key personnel, potentially impacting its operational stability and market positioning positively.

Spark’s Take on GB:SUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SUP is a Outperform.

Supreme PLC’s strong financial health, evidenced by robust revenue and profit growth, efficient balance sheet management, and solid cash flow, is the most significant factor contributing to the stock’s overall appeal. Positive corporate events, including strategic acquisitions and market expansions, bolster this positive outlook. Although technical analysis offers a mixed view, with some resistance levels present, the low P/E ratio and decent dividend yield make the stock an attractive option for investors seeking value.

More about Supreme PLC

Supreme PLC is a prominent brand owner, manufacturer, and supplier of fast-moving consumer goods, operating across three divisions: Vaping, Drinks & Wellness, and Electricals. The company offers a vertically integrated platform from product development to retail distribution, serving over 3,000 business accounts and 10,000 retail outlets. Supreme distributes globally recognized brands like Duracell and Energizer and has a strong portfolio of in-house brands, including 88Vape and Sci-MX. It has recently expanded into the soft drinks and hot beverages markets with acquisitions of Typhoo Tea and Clearly Drinks.

Average Trading Volume: 119,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £205.9M

