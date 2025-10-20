Supreme PLC Expands Drinks & Wellness Portfolio with SlimFast Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Supreme PLC ( (GB:SUP) ).

Supreme PLC has acquired SlimFast’s UK and European assets for £20.1 million from Glanbia PLC, enhancing its Drinks & Wellness category. This acquisition aligns with Supreme’s M&A strategy, offering immediate earnings enhancement and expanding its presence in the weight management market, projected to reach £1.5 billion by 2027. The acquisition will also allow Supreme to integrate SlimFast into its distribution platform, unlocking synergies and expanding its retail network, particularly in the UK, with new customers like Boots and Superdrug.

Spark’s Take on GB:SUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SUP is a Outperform.

Supreme PLC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust revenue growth and profitability, along with a low P/E ratio and decent dividend yield, are significant strengths. However, technical indicators suggest short-term bearish momentum, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects.

More about Supreme PLC

Supreme PLC is a leading manufacturer, supplier, and brand owner of fast-moving consumer goods, operating across three divisions: Vaping, Drinks & Wellness, and Electricals & Household. The company has a strong retail distribution network and a portfolio that includes both globally recognized brands and in-house brands, such as 88Vape. Supreme has recently expanded into the soft drinks and hot beverages markets and now into weight management with the acquisition of SlimFast.

Average Trading Volume: 97,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £184.2M

