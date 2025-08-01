Supreme Critical Metals Faces Filing Delays, Works to Meet Obligations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Victory Resources ( (TSE:CRIT) ).

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. has announced a delay in filing its annual and interim financial statements due to circumstances affecting its operations. The company is actively working to meet its filing obligations to avoid potential regulatory actions, such as an issuer cease trade order, and plans to issue bi-weekly updates until compliance is achieved.

More about Victory Resources

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation focused on exploring and investigating opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The company prioritizes regions conducive to mining, supported by favorable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 45,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$599.2K

