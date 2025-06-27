Supreme Critical Metals Delays Financial Filings, Secures Interim Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Victory Resources ( (TSE:CRIT) ) just unveiled an update.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements, which will result in a default under continuous disclosure obligations. The company has secured interim financing to engage auditors and is working to complete the filings by August 29, 2025. Supreme has applied for a management cease trade order to restrict trading by its management, but this will not affect non-insider shareholders. The company confirms no insolvency proceedings are underway and no undisclosed material information exists.

More about Victory Resources

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation focused on exploring and investigating opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The company prioritizes regions conducive to mining, supported by favorable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 30,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$389.5K

