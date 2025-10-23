Supreme Critical Metals Advances Exploration at Silver Vista Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Victory Resources ( (TSE:CRIT) ).

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. has completed a site visit and field assessment of its Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property in British Columbia, identifying high priority soil geochemical targets and advancing its exploration program. The property, known for its stratabound silver-copper mineralization, presents a compelling opportunity due to the high demand for critical metals like silver and copper, which have set record prices. The company’s efforts include engaging with local stakeholders, such as the Lake Babine Nation, and preparing for further exploration activities, positioning Supreme Critical Metals strategically within the mining sector.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical metal resources. The company is involved in the extraction of silver and copper, with a market focus on strategic metals that are essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 80,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$8.14M

