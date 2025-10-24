Supply Network Limited’s AGM Highlights FY2025 Achievements and Future Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Supply Network Limited ( (AU:SNL) ) has issued an announcement.

Supply Network Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 24, 2025, where Chairman Robert Fraser addressed shareholders, business partners, and visitors. The meeting covered several key areas, including the company’s financial highlights for FY2025, developments in its network, market dynamics, safety measures, board activities, and future outlook. These discussions are crucial for understanding the company’s current position and strategic direction, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations.

