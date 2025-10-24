Supply Network Limited Reports Robust FY2025 Growth and Network Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Supply Network Limited ( (AU:SNL) ) has issued an update.

Supply Network Limited has reported strong financial performance for FY2025, with sales revenue reaching $348.8 million, marking a 15.3% growth, and profit after tax at $40 million, reflecting an 18.2% increase in earnings per share. The company continues to expand its Multispares network, with new branches in Wangara and Karratha, aiming to maintain its strong market position by adapting to evolving customer needs and enhancing service capabilities.

More about Supply Network Limited

Supply Network Limited operates in the automotive parts industry, providing a range of products and services primarily focused on the distribution of aftermarket parts in Australia and New Zealand. The company is known for its Multispares network, which enhances its market reach and customer service capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 100,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.55B

