SuperX Unveils All-in-One Multi-Model Servers to Boost Enterprise AI

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Super X AI Technology Limited announced the launch of its All-in-One Multi-Model Servers (MMS), designed to enhance enterprise AI productivity. This new product, pre-configured with OpenAI’s latest large language models, offers a secure, efficient, and out-of-the-box AI solution for enterprises. The MMS supports a wide range of models and provides a platform for deploying advanced generative AI applications, enabling businesses to swiftly adapt to market changes and drive innovation. By integrating multi-model collaboration, SuperX aims to push the boundaries of AI capabilities and offer a competitive edge to its clients.

More about Super X AI Technology

Super X AI Technology Limited, headquartered in Singapore, is an AI infrastructure solutions provider offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The company serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments.

Average Trading Volume: 185,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

