SuperX AI Technology Completes $10.3 Million Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, SuperX AI Technology Limited completed a private placement of ordinary shares and warrants, raising approximately $10.3 million, with potential additional proceeds of $3.4 million if all warrants are exercised. The funds will be used to support AI server development, explore AI investment opportunities, and supplement general working capital, enhancing the company’s position in the AI industry.

More about Super X AI Technology

SuperX AI Technology Limited is a company based in the British Virgin Islands, focusing on the development and production of AI servers. The company is involved in the AI sector and aims to explore investment opportunities within this industry.

Average Trading Volume: 378,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.65B

For an in-depth examination of SUPX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue