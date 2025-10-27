Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Real-World Study on ONAPGOTM: A Closer Look

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ((SUPN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Supernus Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 4 observational study titled ‘Real-World Patient Experiences Using Continuous Subcutaneous Apomorphine Infusion (ONAPGOTM) in the United States.’ The study aims to gather real-world data on the experiences of Parkinson’s disease patients using ONAPGOTM, highlighting its significance in understanding patient outcomes and treatment efficacy in everyday settings.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the continuous subcutaneous infusion of Apomorphine, known as ONAPGOTM. This treatment is designed to manage motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease patients, providing a consistent delivery method to improve patient quality of life.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, as it aims to observe real-world patient experiences and outcomes without intervention bias.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 9, 2025, with the last update submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruiting status and ongoing data collection efforts.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could positively influence Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by showcasing the real-world effectiveness of ONAPGOTM, potentially increasing investor confidence. As the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is competitive, demonstrating tangible patient benefits could position Supernus favorably against competitors.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

