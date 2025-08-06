Super X AI Technology Announces Leadership Changes in August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) is now available.

On July 31, 2025, Super X AI Technology Limited’s Board of Directors made significant changes to its leadership team. The company terminated Mr. Tang Ho Wai Howard as an executive director and accepted the resignation of Mr. Kwai Sze Kit as an independent director, with no disagreements cited regarding company operations. Subsequently, on August 1, 2025, Mr. Lee Hong Man Herman was appointed as an independent director, bringing extensive experience in capital markets law. On August 4, 2025, Mr. Yang Jie joined as an executive director, bringing over 30 years of expertise in finance and energy investments. These appointments are expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and strengthen its board composition.

More about Super X AI Technology

Super X AI Technology Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on AI-driven solutions. The company is known for its innovative approaches in AI technology and has a market focus on enhancing energy infrastructure through AI advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 179,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

