Super Retail Group Director Updates Shareholdings

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Mark O’Hare, a director of Super Retail Group Limited, has updated his relevant interests, indicating he is no longer an attorney for entities within Mr. Reg Rowe’s private investment group. This change affects the director’s indirect interest in 65,920,166 ordinary shares previously under his power of attorney, as detailed in the regulatory filings with the ASX.

