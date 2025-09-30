Super League Enterprise Amends Convertible Note Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Super League Enterprise ( (SLE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Super League Enterprise, Inc. and Yield Point NY, LLC amended the Secured Convertible Promissory Note originally issued on July 10, 2025. The amendment adjusted the conversion price to $5.95 and the floor price to $1.19, while all other terms remained unchanged.

Spark’s Take on SLE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLE is a Neutral.

Super League Enterprise’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis suggests caution due to overbought conditions, while valuation metrics are unattractive. However, the positive sentiment from the earnings call provides a glimmer of hope for future improvements.

More about Super League Enterprise

Average Trading Volume: 1,395,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.03M

