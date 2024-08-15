Super Hi International Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (HK:9658) has released an update.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for August 27, 2024, to discuss and approve the Q2 and interim financial results, along with considering the declaration of an interim dividend. Post-results announcement, the company will host a multilingual earnings conference call, with details and registration available online. The results will be shared on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website after trading hours and will also be accessible through the company’s investor relations page.

