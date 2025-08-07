Super Group Reports Record Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Super Group (SGHC) ( (SGHC) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Super Group (SGHC) Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a record revenue of $579.4 million and a profit before tax of $38.8 million. The company achieved its highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $156.7 million, driven by strong market performance and strategic decisions, including exiting the U.S. market to focus on capital efficiency and long-term profitability. The results reflect a 30% year-over-year revenue increase and a 78% rise in Adjusted EBITDA, highlighting the company’s scalable and cost-efficient operating model. Super Group also raised its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance, demonstrating confidence in sustained growth and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SGHC) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Super Group (SGHC) stock, see the SGHC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SGHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SGHC is a Outperform.

Super Group’s overall score reflects its strong financial performance and positive earnings outlook, contributing to a solid investment case. The technical analysis indicates potential overbought conditions, while the high P/E ratio suggests a need for cautious valuation consideration. Nonetheless, the company’s robust cash position and strategic market growth initiatives support its future potential.

More about Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino. The company operates in the online gambling industry, focusing on sports betting and casino gaming, with a market presence across Africa, Europe, North America, and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,422,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.41B

