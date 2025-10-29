Super Copper Corp. Appoints Mark Gibson as Technical Advisor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Super Copper Corp. ( (TSE:CUPR) ) has shared an announcement.

Super Copper Corp. has appointed Mark Gibson, a seasoned geophysicist and mining executive, as Technical Advisor. With over 35 years of global experience, Gibson’s expertise in integrating advanced geophysics with exploration execution is expected to enhance Super Copper’s exploration platform and project development. This strategic appointment underscores the company’s commitment to assembling world-class technical expertise and advancing its objective of building a leading copper discovery and development platform.

More about Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing, and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world’s accelerating demand for copper through a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 60,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about CUPR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue