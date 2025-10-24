Sunstone Metals Limited Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sunstone Metals Limited ( (AU:STM) ) is now available.

Sunstone Metals Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their Annual General Meeting held on October 24, 2025. The resolutions, which were decided by poll, reflect strong shareholder support and are expected to positively impact the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Sunstone Metals Limited

Sunstone Metals Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 10,510,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$139.5M

