Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. Reports Narrowed Losses

Sunshine Oilsands (HK:2012) has released an update.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. reports a significant reduction in total loss for 2023 at CAD 18.7 million, down from CAD 66.0 million in 2022, alongside an increase in average daily Dilbit sales. The year-end financials show a solid asset base with CAD 527,000 in cash and equivalents, although shareholders’ equity has seen a decrease from CAD 110,009,000 to CAD 91,047,000.

