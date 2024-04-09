Sunshine Metals Schedules Critical Shareholder Meeting

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited is convening a General Meeting for shareholders on May 9, 2024, at 3pm in Crawley, Western Australia, with voting materials available online. Shareholders must submit their proxy votes by May 7, and the company advises reviewing all meeting materials or seeking professional advice if unsure how to vote. The meeting is crucial for shareholders as it pertains to their interests and voting rights.

