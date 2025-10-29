Sunshine Metals Reports Promising Gold Intercepts at Sybil Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunshine Gold Ltd ( (AU:SHN) ) has issued an announcement.

Sunshine Metals Limited has reported significant gold intercepts from its drilling program at the Sybil site, part of the Ravenswood Consolidated Project. The results from 10 out of 10 drill holes have shown substantial gold mineralization, reinforcing the potential of the A-Vein as a promising low-sulphidation epithermal gold target. The company anticipates further assay results in mid-November 2025, which could provide additional insights for future exploration and development strategies.

More about Sunshine Gold Ltd

Sunshine Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction of high-grade epithermal gold mineralization, with a significant project located at the Ravenswood Consolidated Project near Charters Towers in North Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 12,169,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.97M

