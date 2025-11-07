Sunrun Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sunrun Inc. ( (RUN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sunrun Inc. presented to its investors.

Sunrun Inc., a leading provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants in the United States, continues to empower customers with energy independence and resilience against rising energy costs.

In its third quarter of 2025, Sunrun reported a robust financial performance, highlighted by a 10% year-over-year increase in Aggregate Subscriber Value to $1.6 billion and a 35% rise in Contracted Net Value Creation to $279 million. The company also achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of positive Cash Generation, amounting to $108 million.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 35% increase in total revenue to $724.6 million, driven by a significant rise in solar energy systems and product sales. Sunrun’s strategic focus on storage-first solutions resulted in a 20% growth in customer additions with storage, and the storage attachment rate reached 70%. The company also successfully raised $1.4 billion through securitizations, demonstrating strong capital market execution.

Sunrun’s innovative initiatives, such as the activation of the nation’s first vehicle-to-grid distributed power plant, underscore its commitment to enhancing grid stability and meeting growing energy demands. The company continues to pay down recourse debt, reducing it by $66 million year-to-date, while increasing its unrestricted cash balance by $134 million.

Looking ahead, Sunrun maintains a positive outlook with expectations of continued growth in Aggregate Subscriber Value and Contracted Net Value Creation for the full year 2025. The company remains focused on expanding its customer base and enhancing its energy offerings to support the nation’s energy infrastructure needs.

