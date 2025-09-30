Sunrise Shares Holds EGM, Votes on Key Resolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd ( (SG:581) ) has shared an update.

Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 3, 2025, in Singapore. The meeting, chaired by Dato’ Syed Norulzaman bin Syed Kamarulzaman, confirmed the presence of a quorum and introduced key company personnel, including directors and auditors. The EGM involved a resolution that was voted on by poll, in accordance with the rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. In.Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. and Gong Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. were appointed as polling agent and scrutineer, respectively.

More about Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 2,890,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$9.74M

