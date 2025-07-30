Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd. Proposes Change of Auditors Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd ( (SG:581) ) has shared an announcement.

Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, has announced a proposed change of its independent auditors from PKF-CAP LLP to Crowe Horwath First Trust LLP for the financial period ending June 2025. This decision is driven by the company’s anticipation of a challenging business environment due to volatile global economic conditions and the cessation of property consultancy and management services in China. The company aims to implement cost control measures and seek new business opportunities to diversify its revenue streams. The change in auditors is subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

Average Trading Volume: 3,219,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$10.92M

