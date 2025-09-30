Sunrise Resources Updates Share Capital Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunrise Resources ( (GB:SRES) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sunrise Resources Plc has announced that as of 30 September 2025, its issued share capital comprises 7,812,401,836 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This update is in line with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, providing shareholders with the necessary information to assess their interests in the company. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially affecting shareholder decisions and market perceptions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRES is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 41 reflects significant challenges in profitability and cash flow, despite a stable balance sheet. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation is weak due to a negative P/E ratio. Positive corporate events provide some optimism but need to be backed by improved financial results to impact stock performance positively.

Sunrise Resources Plc operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and is involved in various projects aimed at extracting valuable minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 24,923,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.58M

