Sunright Limited Revamps Board and Committees

Sunright Limited (SG:S71) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Sunright Limited has announced key changes in its board of directors and committees following its recent annual meeting. Notably, Dr. Babak Alizadeh Taheri joins as an independent director, while Ms. Sandy Foo Fei Ying steps up as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. These changes are aimed at strengthening the company’s leadership and governance.

For further insights into SG:S71 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.